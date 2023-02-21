FaceTime Not Functioning on The iPhone? Here’s Why and The Solution!

The most crucial thing is that iOS apps function as intended or can be rectified with a quick restart. But, it’s not always the case. When FaceTime isn’t functioning properly or isn’t available, you may need to find more complex alternatives. Be at ease; we’ll make mending FaceTime as simple as possible. If FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad isn’t working, follow these steps.

Why Won’t FaceTime Function on My iPhone?

Reviewing some frequent FaceTime-breaking offenders before we move on to the solutions might provide you with the information you require.

Incorrect Phone Number or Apple Id

Check to see if the proper Apple ID or phone number is set in Settings FaceTime first. Check sure your ID and phone number are checked by scrolling down to YOU CAN BE REACHED BY FACETIME AT.

There Are a Couple of Things You Can Do if Your Apple Id or Phone Number Is Hidden:

Make sure iOS is installed on your device and is up to date. For further information, see solution 7.

Make sure your phone number is configured properly. Make sure iMessage is turned on under Settings iMessage. If you see Use your Apple ID for iMessage, tap it under Send & Receive. Otherwise, make sure that your phone number and Apple ID are checked off. Make sure that your ID and phone number are selected in the Settings FaceTime section.

On all of your Apple devices, including your MacBook and iPod Touch, try logging out of FaceTime. Next, confirm that your Apple ID and phone number are correct and that you are signed into FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad.

Does FaceTime Function in Your Nation?

Check sure FaceTime calls are permitted in your nation. With a few exceptions, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates (including Dubai) do not support FaceTime.

Compatibility with Devices

These gadgets support FaceTime over Wi-Fi:

iPad Pro, iPhone 4 or later (all models)

iPad mini and later, iPad 2 (all models)

4th generation or later iPod touch (only iPod touch 5th generation or later support FaceTime audio calling).

Face Time May Be Used on These Devices Over Cellular Data without Wi-Fi:

iPhone 4s and newer

iOS Pro (all models)

iPad (3rd generation or later) (3rd generation or later)

Related: What Is RNG Technology and Where Is It Used?

Inconsistent Data Plan

If the issue is with utilizing FaceTime over cellular data, make sure FaceTime is set to use cellular data under Settings Cellular. If your data plan doesn’t support FaceTime calls, try utilizing Wi-Fi instead.

Now that you are aware of some typical reasons why FaceTime might not be functioning on your iPhone or iPad, let’s look at a solution.

The top ten techniques to fix FaceTime issues

1. Start Your iPhone or iPad Again.

Depending on the model, restarting your iPhone or iPad will go through a slightly different process (if it has a home button or not, etc.)

See the instructions for restarting your iPhone or iPad (all models).

2. Verify the FaceTime Server’s Status.

Check the status light next to FaceTime on Apple’s System Status tab. It is operational if it is green. If not, give it some time to reconnect to the internet.

Your troubles might have an answer in this trick.

Go to Settings General Date & Time to turn Date and Time to Automatic. Toggle Automatically turns on and off is set.

4. Check your iPhone’s Wi-Fi connection

Make sure the Wi-Fi is turned on by going to Settings Wi-Fi. After that, confirm that your Wi-Fi connection is active and linked. Did it load up when you opened Safari or your preferred browser and went to apple.com? Although your Wi-Fi is functional, it might not be powerful enough to support FaceTime video conversations. If you frequently have poor connection alerts when on calls, this is probably the case.

5. Log out Of Face Time and Back in Again

Go to FaceTime under the Settings menu. Turn off and then back on FaceTime. If you have a Mac, make sure to sign out of FaceTime as well.

Will FaceTime function? If not, move on to the following solution.

6. Try Removing the Sim Card from Your iPhone

It’s important to keep in mind that you won’t be able to receive messages or calls via cellular data while your SIM card is removed from your iPhone.

On your iPhone, locate the SIM tray. The SIM tray is on the right side, roughly in the center of the phone, if you have an iPhone 4 or later. The SIM tray is located on top of the phone if you have an iPhone 3GS or earlier.

To open the tray, insert a paperclip into the opening. Firmly press in to force it out.

Flip the SIM card over and take it out of the carrier.

Reinstall the SIM card in the tray before inserting the tray once again into your iPhone so that it is flush with the side of the device.

Related: How Does Technology Impact Student Learning?

7. Upgrade iOS

Navigate to Software Update under General in Settings. Download and install one if one is available. When prompted, enter your passcode, then let your iDevice update. This is a highly popular solution for a variety of iOS issues.

You’re good to proceed if FaceTime is now functioning as anticipated. If not, attempt the next correction.

8. Remove the FaceTime Content Limitations

Go to the following menu: Settings Screen Time Content & Privacy Restrictions Permitted Applications.

Check to see if FaceTime is permitted if Content & Privacy Controls are enabled. Otherwise, FaceTime calls will not be able to be made in video or audio.

9. On Your Firewall, Permit Specific Ports

To make FaceTime available on your iPhone if your network is secured by a firewall, you might need to put in a little extra effort. Visit Apple’s help website to find out which ports you need to open.

10. Reset All of The iPhone’s Settings

Resetting every setting on your iPhone might be used as a final resort to resolve your issue.

Note: Prior to doing any significant actions, including wiping all of your iPhone’s data, be careful to back up your device.

Go to Transfer or Reset iPhone under Settings > General. Reset All Settings after tapping Reset. After entering your passcode, tap Reset All Settings a last time to make sure. You’re good to proceed if FaceTime is now functioning as anticipated. If not, attempt the next correction.