Facebook will launch Ray-Ban ‘smart glasses’ next

According to the latest news, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that Facebook’s next hardware launch will be its long-awaited Ray-Ban ‘smart glasses’. As of now, it is not clear when it will arrive but it is expected within this year.

Zuckerberg said “Looking ahead here, the next product release will be the launch of our first smart glasses from Ray-Ban in partnership with EssilorLuxottica. The glasses have their iconic form factor, and they let you do some pretty neat things”.

Previously, Facebook has confirmed that the glasses will not have an integrated display and are not classified as augmented reality devices. Still, it is not clear whether they be able to make voice calls or they will be supported by some smart assistant.

Zuckerberg considers Ray-Ban glasses as part of Facebook’s “journey towards full augmented reality glasses in the future.” Facebook has been working on such a device for a long time. Augmented reality glasses are a key part of Facebook’s new plans to build the metaverse, a multi-modal technology platform by blending virtual and physical spaces for shopping, work, and socializing.

Facebook will use it to boost its advertising. Zuckerberg said advertisements “are going to continue being an important part of the strategy across the social media parts of what we do and it will probably be a meaningful part of the metaverse too.”