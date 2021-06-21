Facebook will update its community standards for satirical posts

According to the latest news, Facebook has announced that it will follow a recommendation from its Oversight Board. As per it, Facebook will update its community standards where it will clearly mention how it handles satirical content. Facebook Sid this in a blog post.

In the post, Facebook said “We’ll add information to the Community Standards that makes it clear where we consider satire as part of our assessment of context-specific decisions. This change will allow teams to consider satire when assessing potential Hate Speech violations.”

The move comes after Oversight Board concluded that Facebook was wrong in removing a user’s comment based on the two buttons meme with a reference to the Turkish government.

The so-called meme featured the same split-screen cartoon from the original meme, but with the cartoon character’s face substituted for a Turkish flag. The meme had slogans like “The Armenian Genocide is a lie” and “The Armenians were terrorists who deserved it.” Facebook removed the post citing its Cruel and Insensitive Community Standard. Later, Facebook reclassified that the removal fell under its Hate Speech Community Standard. This marks the latest instance of Facebook following the guidance of its fledgling Oversight Board.