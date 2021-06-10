Facebook might launch its first smartwatch in the summer of 2022

Back in February, a report surfaced claimed social media giant Facebook is working on its first smartwatch. It also revealed that the company is focusing on messaging and fitness specially. Now, further details of the Facebook smartwatch have emerged. The newly surfaced information indicates that the watch will feature a detachable display with two cameras for video recording and a heart rate monitor.

Users will be able to take photos and record videos with the detachable display. The photos and videos will be allowed to be assessed or shared with different apps. It seems that the design philosophy of the new watch is to enable users to carry out smartphone activities like recording videos.

It is to be noted that privacy concerns are a critical component of the development of smart wearable devices because with the help of different sensors these smartwatches generate tons of data relating to the user’s daily activities. In short, Facebook has to offer a word about privacy concerns otherwise it won’t be accepted by the market in a good way.

Lately, Facebook is trying to build more consumer focused hardware to challenge the dominant mobile phone platform creators, Apple and Google. In the recent months, Facebook has collaborated with a number of companies to create a revolutionary camera system.

According to some inside sources, the device could be made to function independently of a smartphone. It is also indicated that it could possibly be connected to a VR headset. Note that as of now, Facebook has not provided any official information about the release of its first smartwatch but it could be as early as the summer of 2022.