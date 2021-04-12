Facebook Down! Instagram and WhatsApp also had Outage on Thursday!

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for most of its users around the globe on Thursday night. These apps collapsed and outage went for over more than 30 minutes. This outage has severely affected every users around the Globe. According to the sources, Facebook started having issues at around 5.30 pm ET followed by Facebook owned sites Messenger and Instagram.

Messages popped up to users saying “Sorry, something went wrong.” and app containing news and groups said “Page not available” and “may be because of technical error that we’re trying to get fixed.”

The information sources also declared that about 57% of Facebook users experienced complete Black out, 37% had issues while logging in to the app and about 4% had issues in loading the pictures in the app.

As soon as the outage happened, tweets on the Twitter site started spreading like a fire. Anyhow, within 20 minutes of outage, the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp started working again.

Later on, a Facebook Spokesperson quoted “A technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

The authorities earlier quoted when the issues started, “Earlier today, a configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. Since then, we have quickly investigated and resolved the issue. The services were resumed a couple of hours later.”

Similarly, an outage of Facebook app and the related apps took place earlier as well. This was the second time when the Facebook went down in just one month. Earlier in this month on March 19, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were down for over 45 minutes and users could not send or receive messages, Pages did not load or refresh. There were about one lakh reports against WhatsApp.

Also in January, a number of users were logged out of their accounts which was also due to Configuration chance according to Facebook.