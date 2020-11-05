Entertainment

Fab: The Cribs announce livestream gig from Liverpool's legendary Cavern Club

The Cribs have announced details of a livestreamed gig in the legendary Cavern Club in Liverpool.

The Wakefield indie-punk experts will probably be carrying to the hallowed point at which the Beatles once discovered popularity on Saturday November 21, to celebrate the launch of the hotly-anticipated eighth record ‘Night Network&#8216. Tickets to look at the series are 10 and are available from 5pm on Friday November 6 and will soon be accessible here.

"We've been eliminated out of the live scene for too long today, honestly, also have been itching to get back stage," explained the group. "We invite the Cavern with this reservation, and believe that acting under these famed arches is the best method for us to start our effort to become topper-most of their popper-most once more. We hope you'll listen to and join us, wherever you could be in the entire world."

‘Night Network’ could arrive November 20, was pushed back a week as a result of flaws in plastic production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Night Network’ has been previewed with’Never Thought I Would Feel Again’,”I Do not Know Who I Am’, and’Running Into You’. The record has been recorded in Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 at the spring/summer of all 2019 later Dave Grohl provided the studio into the group.

The Cribs are also embarking on a UK tour . Total dates are under.

JUNE 2021

11 — The Roundhouse — LONDON 14 — O2 Institute — BIRMINGHAM 15 — Boiler Shop — NEWCASTLE 17 — SWG3 Galvanizers — GLASGOW 18 — Academy — MANCHESTER 20 — bit Hall – HALIFAX

