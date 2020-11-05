Fab: The Cribs announce livestream gig from Liverpool’s legendary Cavern Club

The Cribs have announced details of a livestreamed gig in the legendary Cavern Club in Liverpool.

The Wakefield indie-punk experts will probably be carrying to the hallowed point at which the Beatles once discovered popularity on Saturday November 21, to celebrate the launch of the hotly-anticipated eighth record ‘Night Network‘. Tickets to look at the series are 10 and are available from 5pm on Friday November 6 and will soon be accessible here.

‘Night Network’ could arrive November 20, was pushed back a week as a result of flaws in plastic production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Night Network’ has been previewed with’Never Thought I Would Feel Again’,”I Do not Know Who I Am’, and’Running Into You’. The record has been recorded in Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 at the spring/summer of all 2019 later Dave Grohl provided the studio into the group.

The Cribs are also embarking on a UK tour . Total dates are under.

JUNE 2021

11 — The Roundhouse — LONDON 14 — O2 Institute — BIRMINGHAM 15 — Boiler Shop — NEWCASTLE 17 — SWG3 Galvanizers — GLASGOW 18 — Academy — MANCHESTER 20 — bit Hall – HALIFAX

