FA Cup Reside! Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool, Wolves 1- Crystal Palace and hottest third-round fixture information

‘It’s the proudest I have at any time been of myself’

Aston Villa star Louie Barry has explained his equaliser against Liverpool as “the proudest I have ever been of myself.”

( POOL/AFP through Getty Visuals )

“I realized that I experienced it as before long as I observed it and it came out for me,” he informed BT Sport. “I put the ball in the again of the internet and it can be the proudest I’ve ever been of myself.

“My spouse and children were probably screaming at the Tv when it strike the back again of the net, and I’ve never ever been so very pleased. I transpired so swiftly and I was just joyful to rating – and with any luck , numerous a lot more.”

Barry admitted he thought Villa might even have a opportunity of successful the video game following he had equalised just just before the crack.