FA Cup attract: Manchester United vs Liverpool in fourth spherical as Chorley host Wolves

iverpool will travel to Manchester United in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup, although Chorley are eyeing yet another scalp after staying drawn from Wolves.

Chorley, who engage in in the Nationwide League North, defeated Derby County 2- in the 3rd Round just after the Rams had been pressured to perform their Less than-23 side owing to a Covid-19 outbreak.

The aspect from the sixth tier will now be eyeing a Premier League scalp following they were being handed a house tie to Wolves.

That, on the other hand, was not the biggest game of the round as Manchester United had been drawn at household to rivals Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s facet have now been drawn versus Leading League opponents 17 periods in 26 domestic cup attracts because he was appointed.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Tottenham secured ties versus Championship opposition. The Blues will host Luton, although Spurs will travel to Wycombe.

Arsenal will also be on the street and will travel to possibly Southampton or Shrewsbury – whose third spherical match was postponed following a substantial variety of Shrews gamers and personnel examined optimistic for coronavirus.