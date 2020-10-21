Eylure Line & Lash Fake Eyelash Glue

All of Us know the Fights of Using false lashes, Directly?

You stick down one side and another pokes up. You put on a lot of adhesive, or insufficient. And do not even get us started on the number of times we have awakened our Insta-perfect watery eyes from the procedure.

That is the reason why we’re here to inform you about a virtually revolutionary product which makes it simpler than ever before to use false eyelashes. Presenting Line & Lash, the most popular lash-adhesive lining in the false lash connoisseurs Eylure. It’s as a felt tip pen — either in dark that pops as a smudge-proof liquid liner, or clear to get a colour-free appearance — so that you could ‘draw’ a line of adhesive along your lashline for simple, mistake-proof, fuss-free program. Told it was revolutionary.

We ranked the very best eyelash serums which will provide you fuller, more fluttery appearing lashes

To use, give it a shake then only apply a couple of coats of this latex-free adhesive liner into your lashline and employ your favorite lashes. Because of the pencil’s fine suggestion, it is super simple to draw an exact line, and therefore you don’t need to be worried about messy splodges of adhesive getting in the way of the finely employed eyeshadow. To take out the paste, simply gently sweep off with a oil based cleaner or sterile make-up removal wash.

For all those Searching for solid, lasting wear — ie, where your lashes will not slide after a day’s wear and Wind up dangling out of the cheek at a somewhat un-chic way — Line & Lash gets you covered, too. In actuality, trial stats out of consumer testimonials revealed 97percent saw the paste to be lasting, although 96percent stated it lasted . Meanwhile, 98percent reported it was simple to employ and 97percent stated that the product gave exact application. In general, 96% determined it was a fantastic option to using a normal pot of eyelash adhesive. Safe to saywe’re sold! *Tested on 80 lash fans utilizing Eylure’s Line & Lash Black

Therefore, if you are a veteran or a whole newbie, smoky-eye buff or minimalist queen, or Eylure’s fresh Line & Lash is here to make all of your false-lash issues a thing of the past. Perfectly employed, durable, daring and gorgeous lashes each and every moment? Sign. Us. Up.

Shop online for 9. 95 in eylure.com, accessible from Superdrug, Amazon, ASOS, falseeyelashes.co.uk and Boots.