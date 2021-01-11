Explainer: The condition of play with the 6 Nations, Champions Cup and Professional14 as Covid ravages the rugby calendar

Entertainment

Just as it was previous March, rugby is on the verge of shutdown, as fears above cross-border vacation quickly expand in line with the continued stressing distribute of Covid-19.

he Xmas period was generally likely to be much easier to handle provided the quantity of area derbies, but the postponement of Munster’s St Stephen’s Day clash with Leinster provided a sobering reminder that each individual fixtures is vulnerable to the virus’s effect.

As we enter what is customarily the busiest period of time of the yr, when travel between nations around the world becomes a weekly occurrence, the activity finds alone in one more difficult situation.

Facebook Comments