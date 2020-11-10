Experienced harness driver Trevor Henry accomplishes racing landmark with stunning victory

The US$1-million Hambletonian nevertheless succeeds, but Canadian exploit driver Trevor Henry nevertheless has a fairly neat career landmark to enjoy.

The 49-year old resident of Arthur, Ont., attained the seven,000-win plateau Friday evening and did so in spectacular style. He cried pacing mare Gias Surreal, a 12/1 longshot, in past at a seven-horse area to enroll the landmark achievement by three-quarters of a span at the 11th race in Woodbine Mohawk Park.

And while winning the Hambletonian – a significant American exploit race – stays the 1 race Henry would really like to catch, registering ,000 career successes is certainly a worthy accomplishment for a motorist that because 1989 has hauled throughout Ontario, the U.S., and also the entire world to race horses.

“It is definitely a wonderful achievement… but it is a whole lot of work,” Henry explained during a telephone interview. “You add a great deal of hours, lots of miles on the street.

“It was fine, for certain, to receive it using a longshot as you begin driving, everything you push are longshots.”

Henry entered Friday night’s activity requiring three successes to reach seven,000. He retreated to within a few of the landmark by winning the race with all favoured trotting mare Shes Got Pizazz and eighth with Furiosa, a 47/1 longshot pacing mare.

Henry stated coming out of Gias Surreal was the gameplan that he and coach Don Lindsey came with.

“I snapped the week earlier and Don said she is always superior chasing down horses than she’s on front or near the front,” Henry explained. “She’d the external hole so that I thought we might also attempt right from the trunk and it worked out.”

However, Henry did not go to Friday’s card hoping to reach seven,000 wins.

“You take it as it’s” he explained. “You can not predict anything in this organization.”

Odds are, however, Henry would have struck the milestone considerably sooner had not been struck by a vehicle in April 2019. Henry had been struck while crossing street in Montreal, suffering a broken foot which required surgery.

Henry was sitting ,668 career successes at that moment.

“It put me back a couple of months but there is always things like what occur,” he explained. “You just keep moving, it comes as it comes.

“There is a whole lot worse things that may occur than this.”

Achieving this type of plateau is particularly gratifying for somebody who spent a lot of his childhood desiring to race horses.

“Pretty much,” he explained. “One time I thought of being a vet but I did not think I had been clever enough to find the grades so that I moved on this.

“I have been at it a long time, really. I only keep working away at it”

Loading… Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading…

Henry has become a top driver in several tracks during Ontario and now ranks fifth in Mohawk Park with 149 wins. He enrolled a career-high 533 successes in 2012, and five decades later attained his greatest money-earning effort (roughly $5.9 million).

Henry also represented Canada in the 2013 world driving championship in France, which also gained him an chance to Burn Under.

“I met with a man there in Australia and we had been intimate friends,” Henry explained. “So I moved and drove and won a few races daily, which was fascinating as it was distinct racing .

“I have been to paths from the U.S. and also there are not some in Ontario I have not seen”

Within his career, Henry’s horses have won within $65.6 million. But Henry does over push horses, in addition, he trains them using a stable of seven in his farm.

“I love to get some about to train in the afternoon since I get tired if I do not,” Henry explained. “I have to get some thing to perform.”

But 2020 has been another season for Henry along with other motorists. They have needed to race fans from the stands because of this COVID-19 pandemic.

“It sort of stinks without the fans in the grandstand,” Henry explained. “But there is a whole lot of people worse off than we are.”

And after 30-and decades, Henry still enjoys what he is doing.

“provided that you keep putting me down I will keep showing up,” he explained. “No, I am too young to retire”

This report from The Canadian Press was initially released Nov. 10, 2020.