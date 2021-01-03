Expecting Floribama Shore Star Nilsa Prowant Engaged to Gus Gazda

Right here will come the bride! Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant is engaged to Gus Gazda 1 thirty day period just after the few introduced they are anticipating their 1st baby.

The MTV star, 27, shared the news on Saturday, January 2, by way of Instagram, revealing that she was “on cloud 9.”

“The love of my everyday living asked me to spend for good with him tonight on my 27th birthday,” she captioned the photograph of Gazda down on a person knee. “Today has been additional than I could have at any time imagined. I just can’t believe I get to marry my ideal good friend and provide our son Gray into this planet quickly.”

Prowant then praised her partner-to-be as “kind, caring [and] solid,” incorporating, “Now…Let’s system a wedding” with a white heart emoji.

Information of their engagement will come just days following the expectant parents exposed their son’s identify on Instagram.

“Our most important blessing of 2020,” Prowant captioned a online video on Thursday, December 31, from their gender reveal. “Gray Allen Gazda.”

The few made their partnership Instagram formal in November 2019. Prowant posted a photo of her and her beau in Ga, producing, “No kinds ever gunna appreciate you more than, God, your mama, and me.” Before Gazda, the reality star dated Floribama Shore costar Gus Smyrnios.

Prowant and Gazda announced that they have been expecting in December — 5 months just after the Florida native joked about starting up a household on Instagram. “Just you and me, permanently (unless I start out popping out babies…),” she captioned a July 2020 Instagram photograph of the two.

In early December 2020, the make-up artist shared a image of herself and Gazda keeping a sign that study, “Baby Gazda. Coming May perhaps 2021.” Times just after the announcement, Prowant unveiled that their to start with youngster would be a boy.

“Our faces say it all! I can not assist but to assume my father experienced a hand in this,” she captioned the social media sexual intercourse expose.

Prowant’s father died in August 2020. She claimed at the time that she “couldn’t request for a superior spouse to have enable me get by this,” in a nod to Gazda.

