Expecting Celebrities Hiding Child Bumps Amid Quarantine

Beneath wraps! Expecting superstars, from Nicki Minaj to Lily Rabe, have concealed their infant bumps in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper hinted that she was expecting with her and partner Kenneth Petty’s 1st baby in May possibly 2020 when she tweeted, “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non end. Omg what do u feel this suggests fellas???? Lmaooooooooooo.”

The Grammy nominee added that she would share a image of her budding tummy “in a few months,” detailing, “The environment ain’t all set nevertheless.”

Correct to her term, the “Good Form” rapper debuted her infant bump two months later. “#Preggers,” Minaj wrote via Instagram in July. “Love. Marriage. Infant carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the very well wishes.”

In the maternity shoot pictures, the Queen Radio host cradled her bare tummy. Afterwards that very same month, she showed her pregnancy development even though dancing to “Move Ya Hips” in an Instagram video clip.

Prior to her expose, Minaj was vocal about her designs to develop into a mom. “[My biggest fear] is that I’ll develop into so consumed with do the job that I’ll forget to are living my particular everyday living to the fullest,” she told Sophisticated in 2014. “If I’m done with my fifth album and I really don’t have a youngster by then, no subject how a lot cash I have, I would be let down, as a female, simply because I really feel like I was set listed here to be a mother. … I unquestionably will be married before I have my infant. I want to make positive I do it in that buy. I have constantly felt like that because I was youthful my mom normally put that in my head.”

As for Rabe, the American Horror Tale alum secretly welcomed her next kid with boyfriend Hamish Linklater in June 2020 soon after maintaining her being pregnant under wraps. The actress showed her newborn bump in a throwback photo in August, producing by way of Instagram: “Looking back at a working day in May well. #wearamask.”

The New York indigenous and Linklater have nonetheless to share their very little one’s identify, in addition to their eldest daughter’s moniker. As for the Newsroom alum’s daughter with his ex-wife, Jessica Goldberg, the teenager’s title is Lucinda.

Keep scrolling to see how more movie star dad and mom saved their being pregnant news concealed throughout the COVID-19 distribute, from How to Get Away With Murder’s Karla Souza to Ed Sheeran’s wife, Cherry Seaborn.