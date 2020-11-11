Exotic Employee Admits to Setup Claims of Backdated Ballots

Breaking News

An Essential piece of evidence That the Trump Government was counting to Establish voter fraud from the election Simply crumbled… since the Opinion is recanting.

A USPS employee who recently asserted he had overheard a manager in Erie, PA recalling employees to backdate ballots that came after Nov. 3 is currently taking back it, stating he composed the entire matter… this based on this Washington Post.

” We won’t stop exposing the fraud Much More whistleblowers can get Project Veritas [email protected]#MailFraud pic.twitter.com/vmiDvBvgTA — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) November 6, respectively 2020 @Project_Veritas

The man’s name is Richard Hopkins, and only last week several from the GOP, and past, were mentioning him as a whistleblower. He signed an affidavit regarding his claim, that will be in the crux of what Trump’s camp has rallied as proof of voter fraud at PA.

Welp, at Tuesday WaPo claims the man copped to lying through a committee hearing U.S. lawmakers. The House Oversight Committee tweeted that the massive development… noting it is unsure why he lied in the first location.

#USPS IG researchers advised Committee staff now they interviewed Hopkins on Friday, however Hopkins RECANTED HIS ALLEGATIONS yesterday did not explain why he signed a false affidavit. — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) November 10, 2020 @OversightDems

Remember, Hopkins’ untrue testimony set off a gigantic series of events… for example a few of the suits Trump’s brought forwards, along with Attorney General William Barr committing the Dept. of Justice the green light to research some plausible claims of voting irregularities.

All that… to get a lie.

We ought to notethe Erie Postmaster — Rob Weisenbach — denied the promise ancient, said Hopkins was filled with it, also refused any backdating of all ballots in his place at all. He indicated Hopkins was faked, as he had been disciplined repeatedly.

Hopkins’ untrue narrative is not perishing readily, however, since… well it is 2020.

Job Veritas claims to get records of this man being intimidated by researchers into taking his narrative. We’ll see if this comes out, however, for today President Trump’s voting fraud smoking rifle appears to be firing blanks.