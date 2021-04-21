Exhibitors Plan June ‘Cinema Week’ Event

A coalition of theater owners have announced Cinema Week, a six-day event in June designed to re-energize moviegoing.

Thousands of cinemas across the country will showcase exclusive content, offer exclusive merchandise and arrange for special guests including filmmakers and talent for cinema releases from June 22nd-27th.

Cinema Week has support from the Independent Cinema Alliance, the National Association of Theatre Owners, dozens of cinemas and numerous sponsors.

Over 28,000 screens belonging to mega exhibitors AMC, Regal and Cinemark; regional circuits; and independent chains will participate in the effort.

Activities will vary depending upon the location. Moviegoers will purchase tickets as usual, but each experience at the cinema will be unique.

