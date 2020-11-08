Exclusive: Vikrant Massey talks about working with Deepika Padukone and lifestyle Chhapaak

Vikrant Massey was in the amusement industry for a little while now. He began as a dancer, then proceeded on for a tv celebrity, then stepped to the world of films and is presently nailing it from the internet space. The celebrity has proved he has exactly what it takes to live and come out successful in this business. Before this season, Vikrant was employed as a lead to genius manager Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak along with Bollywood’s reigning Queen Deepika Padukone.

The movie gave a huge drive to his livelihood and we caught up with the celebrity on our most recent series Filmfare Spotlight at which he talked about the exact same and stated,”In a few ways I could say (the movie gave me a little push). Because a good deal of what we do would be understanding driven, therefore people began carrying me as a celebrity slightly more seriously. Some consider me a bit more bankable in certain ways, I do not understand how accurate that is but yeah that there were supplies pouring in. Any movie that you do that is outside from the public domain name is that there from the archival museum, so it is going to always be there and also one assists another. It is just like a domino effect. So Chhapaak did allow me to get this made more authors and supervisors require me a bit more seriously, to the absence of a better term. And I am quite pleased to be part of the film, I will always be.” Kudos for you Vikrant!

View the movie now!