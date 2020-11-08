Exclusive: Vikrant Massey responds to being known as the newest Radhika Apte

Vikrant Massey needed a lot of fantastic Bollywood film releases this past year and over a few shows on the internet space. That only made him a hot house in the opinion of directors instantly and he’s really enjoying every part of it. The celebrity is thankful for all of the great things coming his way however, also understands there is quite a way to go. We ended up with the celebrity in our most recent series Filmfare Spotlight where he talked about being the newest Radhika Apte to get Netflix as he’s got many displays on the portal site.

He jokingly admitted that he’s seen all of the memes associated with it and stated,”Yup, it was amusing. And you know those men, whoever makes those memes, they’re extremely funny, they’re witty. It is fine you understand to be when compared with somebody just like Radhika Apte, she’s an excellent actress, she’s currently in Hollywood now. And yeah because both people will also be friends, we had been talking about it” In addition, he told us exactly what Radhika idea of it. “She laughed it off instantly. She was just like I do not understand why folks are calling for you Radhika Apte, you’re Vikrant Massey, you’ve got your very own name. Why are they calling you so yeah it was fun and games”

