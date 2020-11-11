Exclusive Video: Mithila Palkar Talks About Her Love Kajol and Vicky Kaushal

Mithila Palkar continues to be the OTT feeling ever since she started out performing electronic sketches online. She then proceeded do a huge Netflix series, Small Things that got a great deal of praise to the young celebrity and landed films including Karwaan, Chopsticks and also her first Filmfare Award for her Marathi introduction in Muramba.

Her second major job is Renuka Sahane’s Tribhanga where she is going to probably be sharing screen space with Kajol. Speaking about her experience of coping together with her, Mithila stated she was initially intimidated by Kajol because she has noticed her while growing up. However, the celebrity’s infectious laughter and congenial character helped her settle and left for a fantastic professional experience.

Additionally, if Mithila was quizzed about who of their present celebrities she finds sexy, she had been swift to shoot Vicky Kaushal’s title. She added that she is known Vicky through theater but hasn’t told him that she discovers him alluring.

View her inform these interesting anecdotes in the current episode.