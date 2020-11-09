EXCLUSIVE: VH1 Prepping Reality Show To Help Couples

theJasmineBRAND exclusively reports, VH1 has plans underway to launch a new non-scripted series. We’re told that the popular network is prepping a reality show to help celebrity couples resolve their relationship issues.

Allegedly, the show will be loosely based on “Couples Therapy”, which aired on VH1 from 2012 – 2015.

Click To Purchase Your Tickets Click To Purchase Your Tickets

That show chronicled reality television cast members as they received relationship counseling from psychotherapist Dr. Jenn Mann and her staff.

Sources tell us that filming for the show is starting this month. Due to COVID-19, all participants will be tested regularly.

In terms of casting, we’re told that participants will likely be VH1 talent.

What are your thoughts about the potential series? Let us know in the comments.