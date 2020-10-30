EXCLUSIVE: Syleena Johnson About When”R&B Divas” May twist – There Are Talks It Coming Back in certain Type Or Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Syleena Johnson About When”R&B Divas” May Yield: There Are Infection Of It Coming Back In A Form Or Fashion

two decades back, the facts series R&B Divas: Atlanta took tv audiences by storm, uttered the friendship and lifestyles of a number of those R&B music business’s leading musicians. The first series starred Monifah Carter, Faith Evans, Nicci Gilbert, Syleena Johnson, respectively and KeKe Wyatt, and also afterwards became a spin-off to R&B Divas: Los Angeles.

Today, theJasmineBRAND only sat with singer and tv c0-host, Syleena Johnson to talk whether the series could ever go back for its lovers. The”I Had More” singer talked candidly about the chances, saying:

“R&B Divas remains, I figure, maybe not at…you know,’it ai not comin’ back chile’. However there were discussions…about possibly any sort –of this coming back in any shape or fashion…I am not exactly the executive producer of R&B Divas. I am not in charge of the manufacturing group. So, that is on them, that is just what they pick. As of this moment, we are just doing our own thing”

