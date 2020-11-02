EXCLUSIVE: Roland Martin Criticizes Lil Wayne For Endorsing Donald Trump: It is Beyond Stupid

It appeared like many people were not too happy when rapper Lil Wayne declared he chose a meeting Donald Trump. Roland Martin, specifically, was quite outspoken about his disdain supporting the Young Currency rapper’s conclusion, and today theJasmineBRAND only sat down for a conversation together to further capture his view on the subject.

When asked what his thoughts were all concerning the assembly, Roland Martin voiced,

“100% dumb*ss. 100%. ) Donald Trump’s Platinum program is your aluminum foil for me personally. I really don’t understand what…it’s past stup–that the logic of Lil Wayne is outside dumb [inaudible], and I’d mention it with his face”

He continued to say he hasn’t encouraged the rapper on his show to talk about his perspectives, mentioning the rapper has nothing plausible to include. He stated,