EXCLUSIVE: Roland Martin Criticizes Lil Wayne For Endorsing Donald Trump: It is Beyond Stupid

It appeared like many people were not too happy when rapper Lil Wayne declared he chose a meeting Donald Trump. Roland Martin, specifically, was quite outspoken about his disdain supporting the Young Currency rapper’s conclusion, and today theJasmineBRAND only sat down for a conversation together to further capture his view on the subject.
When asked what his thoughts were all concerning the assembly, Roland Martin voiced,
“100% dumb*ss. 100%. ) Donald Trump’s Platinum program is your aluminum foil for me personally. I really don’t understand what…it’s past stup–that the logic of Lil Wayne is outside dumb [inaudible], and I’d mention it with his face”
He continued to say he hasn’t encouraged the rapper on his show to talk about his perspectives, mentioning the rapper has nothing plausible to include. He stated,
“There is nothing but intellectual that small Lil Wayne would contribute about Roland Martin Unfiltered. Now, since I have noticed his interviews ESPN and First shoot, and not one of them are rational. Can I have a issue interviewing him? No. However he would need to explain himselfI do not know whether that’s possible. Therefore, in case Lil Wayne wants to get educated out of a person Black who understands policy directly come on.”
Roland Martin lasted,
“…since I’d walk him during…see here is what I’d inquire Lil Wayne. Is he out of the 7th Ward in New Orleans? So let us discuss Trump’s policies in your folks where you are from. Maybe not your tax bracket Lil Wayne. Let us discuss the tax bracket folks where you select from. See, that is the conversation we’d have, that is likely why he would not come to my show”
“Only had a excellent meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus apart from what he has done so much with criminal reformthe platinum program will provide the community actual possession. He listened to what we needed to say now and ensured he can and will do it. “
Can you agree with Roland Martin about Lil Wayne’s assembly? Let us know along with your remarks below.
