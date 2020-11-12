EXCLUSIVE: Moniece Slaughter Expresses Frustration Over Ill-Treatment Black Reality TV Stars Receive: We Weren’t Kris JennerWe Can Not Get Treated The Same

EXCLUSIVE: Moniece Slaughter Expresses Frustration Over Ill-Treatment Black Reality TV Stars ReceiveWe Weren’t Kris JennerWe Can Not Get Treated The Same

Moniece Slaughter hasn’t been one to bite her tongue hold back by revealing her own reality. Lately the prior Love And Hip-Hop celebrity exclusively shared theJasmineBRAND her frustration how black reality television stars have been treated. She stated,

“We were not Kris Jenner. I had been… flat out I am gonna f*cking state it. We were not Kris Jenner. We are not being handled by Kris Jenners. We do not have, you understand, a collective of folks that are like’We understand your value, we are gont fight to your value, and we are not gonna allow you to do anything that’s below what you are worth. ”’

She included,

“And therefore we do not get treated exactly the same. We do not get paid exactly the exact same and we do not have possession. So we’re actually a slave to the device and it is sold to you personally and once you get inside you did not possess Kris Jenner representation so you have stuck in a poor thing.”

Moniece Slaughter also shared black manufacturing providers can blackball you in functioning in the event that you attempt to escape your bad price premature. She stated,

“What is sick about it’s it is the black manufacturing company that belongs to the community which says’She is insubordinate, she is tough to use, she is hard, she is blah blah blah blah. And the further you struggle to escape – you get additional chances — it is the black manufacturing company that goes into this community and states’do not use her’ However, it’s the same black manufacturing company that’s sending you through the wringer.”

Along with this, the mother-of-one additionally demonstrated why she considers Love And Hip-Hop can eliminate low balling throw members of the fact franchise. She stated,

“that I, in the future, discovered ‘Love And Hip Hop’ was recorded as a 48-minute infomercial. Which let them get away without needing to follow union payout or rules marriage pay. So what that indicates is, you understand, we could take over 12 hours. They do not need to offer us each diem. They do not need to offer us, you understand a place budget for supper. They do not need to cover us bi-weekly, per week. They do not need to you know just take taxes out.”

Which are your ideas about which Moniece Slaughter needed to say? Tell us in the comments.