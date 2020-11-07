Exclusive: Maanvi Gagroo remembers how she got aware of her own body after connecting the business

Maanvi Gagroo began her career with a Disney series and is presently ruling the OTT distance with her series Four Shots Please. She has also made a mark in the films with movies including Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan along with Ujda Chaman. With a very long way to go along with also a bright future ahead, Maanvi appeared back in the right time of her life if people told her she was not match to perform the lead character.

In the incident of Filmfare Spotlight, Maanvi shared that she never believed herself unattractive or fat until she united the business and people began to inform her she was not skinny enough to perform a lead and was not fat enough to perform a fat woman’s personality. She subsequently proceeded to proactively react to these individuals that ordinary women seem like that and she is not going to take anybody’s perspectives on her own body because it’s nobody else’s business.

View her tell the entire story and the way she arrived out more favorable from it at the complete episode under.