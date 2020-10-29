EXCLUSIVE: Lamar Odom’s Ex Liza Morales Plans To Make An’Open Book’ About”Basketball Wives” & Open About Co-Parenting Challenges

EXCLUSIVE: Lamar Odom’s ex Liza Morales Plans To Become ‘Open Book’ About”Basketball Wives” & Open Up Around Co-Parenting Challenges

theJasmineBRAND only reports new information enclosing Lamar Odom’s ex Liza Morales being inserted as the latest cast member to”Basketball Wives.” Liza Morales shares two kids with Lamar Odom:a boy called Lamar Jr. and kid called Destiny.

The group, sadly, missing their 3rd child once the baby was just 6 weeks old. Sources inform us that her narrative will revolve about her transitioning out of NYC to Los Angeles and chasing her real estate career. A source informs us

“She actually needs to come on the display and then discuss her story and a number of the things she has been through. She is a single, working mother and it has been a struggle at times co-parenting together with her kids’ dad, Lamar (Odom).”

While it is very likely the Lamar Odom will not create any appearances on the series, Liza intends to become clear about her private life. We are told:

“She is a open book. She has had some play with Lamar not as involved with their kids as he needs to, but she is not going to bash . She’s the best for her kids and her profession.”

The source provides,

“This series will offer her the chance to allow folks see exactly how relatable she is and what it is like co-parenting with a person who struggles with addiction.”

Liza made headlines this week after she submitted a few mysterious messages into her Instagram tales that appear to be geared toward Lamar Odom. In 1 message, she inquired concerning his son Lamar Jr.’s tuition being compensated. (See below).

Basketball Wives won’t function as Liza’s very first encounter on reality TV. She seemed “Starter Wives Confidential” on TLC at 2013.

Which are the ideas about Liza linking Celtics Wives? Tell us in the comments.