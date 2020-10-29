Exclusive: Jaideep Ahlawat speaks regarding his co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Akshay Kumar

Jaideep Ahlawat has experienced a great deal of meaty characters to his credit previously. His first on-screen appearance was in Khatta Meetha using Akshay Kumar and that he recalls being utterly smitten from the celebrity on set.

At the very first installment of Filmfare Spotlight, Jaideep shown as a child he’d see Akshay Kumar performing stunts in his movies and could subsequently try them out along with his pals. He shared this story by Akshay if he met about the collections of the very first movie.

Additionally, Jaideep demonstrated he has not been star struck except for that time that he met Shah Rukh Khan. Having worked in Raees, Jaideep explained that it was exhausting to see him perform due to his energy set.

Not only these superstars, Jaideep also remembered his cameo at Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar and talked of how gifted he believes Ranbir is. He commended the actor and he had a excellent time working together for the movie.

