EXCLUSIVE: Claudia Jordan Denies Claims Of Taking Trump’s White House Invitation To Get Heart-To-Heart Conversation Concerning Issues Facing Black Community

EXCLUSIVE: Claudia Jordan Denies Claims Of Allergic Trump’s White House Invitation To Possess Heart-To-Heart Conversation Concerning Issues Facing Black Community

theJasmineBRAND entirely accounts, Claudia Jordan is popping reports that she is engaging in an impending heart-to-heart talk with the White House.

During the weekend, a press release declared that the fact star, together with other notable African American celebrities and entertainers such as Eric B, Too Short, DeRay Davis, approved President Donald J. Trump’s invite to see the White House from December to work together on significant matters facing the Black Community.

She informs us:

“That isn’t correct. I am not doing whatever Trump linked to the White House. I am able to guarantee you .”

The prior Apprentice celebrity and TV host claims:

“I sat down for a meeting with this girl to get a Netflix particular a couple of months back and it was presumed to function for them to find a insight about that he REALLY was. I then visit promos stuff that it is an October Surprise Pro-Trump Piece”.

She proceeds,

“I am so disappointed with this admin along with their reps/surrogates being quick to assert any black man they could as a ally or assert an endorsement that just is not there. I’ve had NO CONTACT with anybody by the trump household in YEARS. We saw just how fast the Trumps had been to photoshop and tweet a bogus pro-Trump picture of Ice Cube and 50 Cent that just was not correct. I was so glad if Cube promptly checked them for this nonsense! They are so desperate to get black votes they’re mischaracterizing any mention of these or openness to speak coverage to them as a”endorsement”.

Claudia Jordan reiterates,

“I do not encourage Trump and could NEVER take part in something such as this. It is just untrue.”

Watch the entire press release regarding the event under.

A dominant collection of African American celebrities and entertainers have approved President Donald J. Trump’s invite to see the White House from December to work with significant problems facing the Black Community.

At a late night night telephone contact using the President Saturday night, rappers Eric B. and Money-B, celebrity Isaiah Washington, that are one of the celebrities from Trump vs. Hollywood, along with movie director Daphne Barak, all agreed to keep their discussion of financial possibility, criminal justice reform and the President’s revolutionary”Platinum Plan” to provide increased chance, safety, prosperity and equity for their communities.

“two years ago I had a conversation with Donald Trump and he advised me to not be scared to employ the very best people in company, even when they have more expertise than me,” stated rap leader Eric B., a lifelong Democrat. “And that dialog has shaped my own company decisions ever since. I’m happy that President Trump is prepared to get this embarrassing dialog about how we could assist the black community near the prosperity gap.”

“President Trump took the opportunity to have on the telephone together after a very long day using four campaign and that I took it to mean he cares about our issues,” explained Money-B. “It is refreshing, and also a fantastic start. We wish to have to work”

“I understand firsthand what the Fake News press could do to a individual, and that I see the things that they keep wanting to perform to President Trump,” said Isaiah Washington. “I am now closely with President Trump and I am liking what I am seeing from the results today.”

“We filmed a documentary in real time throughout the ordeal, and so much happening in the coronavirus into George Floyd, we desired to listen from each side of the ideology,” said movie executive producer and manager Daphne Barak. “We talked with a number of stars and a frequent motif among many was”Could we just talk?” We’re happy that President Trump took some time out of his packed schedule to speak and talk. All individuals on the phone felt that he actually wishes to get an open dialogue with the Black community”

The artists had only finished a sneak preview of Barak’s documentary,” Trump vs. Hollywood, that will be an assessment of the branches in the united states and an endeavor to attract opposing ideologies together to get a long-overdue civic discussion. Barak interviewed 24 Hollywood celebrities, musicians, rappers and remarkable figures from either side of the political spectrum throughout the pandemic in their blunt feelings concerning President Trump and also America.

Along with Eric B., Money-B, Isaiah Washington, along with Glen”Big Baby” Davis, who had been not able to join Saturday’s telephone but will be linking the White House meeting in December,” Trump vs. Hollywood comprises: artist Kid Rock, vocalist Andrea Bocelli, celebrity Scott Baio, actor Dean Cain, actor Robert Davi, celebrity Kristy Swanson, celebrity Kevin Sorbo, celebrity and writer Sam Sorbo, artist Ted Nugent, actor Eric Roberts, actor and casting director Eliza Roberts, director Brett Ratner, rapper Too Short (who’s also been invited to the December meeting), manufacturer Avi Lerner, Hollywood attorney Mark Geragos, celebrity and fact celebrity Claudia Jordan, celebrity and truth star Lorenzo Lamas, radio host Bill Whittle, along with comic DeRay Davis.

Trump vs. Hollywood premieres on December 14 across loading programs such as Amazon, Apple TV, along with Google. For a limited period, before this election, even a sneak preview of Trump vs. Hollywood is readily available for lease on Vimeo.

to find out more regarding Trump vs. Hollywood, please see www.fighting4oneamerica.com.

