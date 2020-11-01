Exclusive: Arjun Mathur shares anecdotes about working with SRK, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aamir Khan

Arjun Mathur has come quite a distance in his profession with many critically acclaimed movies to his title. His latest effort that’s won him worldwide success is that the OTT series, Made in Heaven. However, the path to success didn’t begin with acting because of him. Arjun has been the assistant manager on several different movies that starred a number of the most prosperous actors in the business.

Arjun has functioned within an AD on movies such as Bunty Aur Babli, Rang de Basanti, Mangal Panday and also Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. Speaking of his expertise he remembers his days on place within an instruction. Speaking about Aamir Khan, Arjun stated that the guy thinks beyond and above any celebrity he’s worked with.

He recalled how he’d dropped Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s saree throughout the shoot at Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and contains a crying in the manager for this.

