Exclusive: Arjun Mathur opens about kissing guys on screen

In the event of Filmfare Spotlight, Made in Heaven celebrity Arjun Mathur shared his Emmy nomination along with the critical acclaim he’s received for the series. In addition, he discussed how this was not the very first time he played with a homosexual on monitor as well as how his service involving the LGTBTQ community has increased through recent years.

When asked about how easy or how hard it’s to carry out a romantic scene with a different guy, being a heterosexual guy, he explained,”The pressure remains for a couple of hours prior to the shoot. Once on set, you share it casually along with your co-actor then dive into the spectacle. The stress goes in the event you place your ideas about the table prior to doing the scenes”

He further added that occasionally he’d consider his girlfriend when filming those scenes to make it seem more genuine and comfy.

