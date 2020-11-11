EXCLUSIVE: Actual Bit of Atlanta Production Allegedly Stopped After Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

theJasmineBRAND completely reports, among BRAVO’s hit reality shows has supposedly been stopped on account of the pandemic. Sources tell us the creation Actual Bit of Atlanta has come to a screeching stop, after each of it’s team members tested positive for the coronavirus.

We are told that this specific team member was about the vast majority of this RHOA cast. A source explained,

“What’s shut down at the moment. They are pausing everything everyone could be examined and invisibly”

The origin proceeds,

Click To buy Your Tickets Click To buy Your Tickets

“it is a very scary scenario since this impacts more than just the throw, but their loved ones too.”

Before today (Nov. 10th), Cynthia Bailey continued an occasion purportedly because of this.

No additional details concerning the situation was released.