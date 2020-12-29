‘Exciting’ options to mark Persona collection 25th anniversary in 2021 | Gaming | Leisure

Subsequent September will mark the 25th anniversary of the Persona series, with the first video game in the franchise – Revelations: Persona – debuting on the PS1 again on September 20 1996. Given that then the Persona series has designed up an illustrious name for by itself that rivals the other titans of the JRPG scene – Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest – in spite of not functioning for as prolonged as these collection. The very last 3 mainline Persona game titles – Persona 3, 4, and 5 – are bonafide classics, as are their expanded editions like the a short while ago released Persona 5 Royal.
Even though the spin-off game titles in the Persona sequence this kind of as the amazing Persona 4 Arena have all aided even more bolster the franchise’s quality track record.
At the instant, the most important verified Persona release on the horizon is the Western start of Persona 5 Strikers, which is arriving in February a single year just after first hitting Japanese shores.
But it seems to be like Atlus has some other Persona surprises up its sleeve to mark the franchise’s 25th anniversary in 2021.
As reported by Persona Central, the most recent concern of Famitsu capabilities its common close-of-calendar year soundbites from top match creators dependent in the Land of the Soaring Sun.
Some 110 Japanese creators have spoken about their hopes for 2021, which includes a quantity of top names from Atlus.
Between them is Kazuhisa Wada, who is the director of Persona 4 Arena and the Persona Dancing sequence as very well as the producer of Persona 5 Royal.
And Wada-san has teased some enjoyable tasks that Atlus has been operating on “quietly”.
He stated: “We are quietly performing on our assignments. Many thanks to your guidance, this calendar year marks the 25th anniversary of the ‘Persona’ collection! We’ve received some enjoyable strategies in the operates, so make sure you seem ahead to them!”
Elsewhere Katsura Hashino, the director and producer of Persona 3, Persona 4 and Persona 5, teased impending bulletins on his next recreation Task Re Fantasy.
Hashino-san explained progress of the future Atlus RPG is at a turning level, and that gameplay footage could be revealed soon.
The Persona 5 director stated: “The job in progress is now at its climax, so I would like to continue on head on to provide the globe with appealing gameplay.
“I seem ahead to announcing the title under progress as before long as possible.”
He additional: “Make sure you glimpse forward to the fantasy RPG that we, who have been making modern day dramas, will be difficult.”
It seems to be like 2021 could give Persona and Atlus supporters a lot of explanations to cheer about, but what accurately is lined up for the Persona anniversary stays a secret.
Earlier this yr Atlus surveyed followers about their hopes for the Persona franchise, asking no matter if they would be fascinated in looking at much more video games from the series ported to the Switch.
Even though Atlus also questioned if enthusiasts would be interested in observing remakes of classic game titles from the series.
If Atlus finish up asserting a remake of Persona 3 or Persona 4 during the anniversary celebrations upcoming yr it would definitely make lovers ecstatic.
As would reveals of Swap ports of former Persona video games.
But there are loads of other announcements Atlus could have in keep. For our portion, we would appreciate a Persona 5 Arena video game and hopefully Arc Process Operates has plenty of means offered to function on that venture, regardless of the approaching and hugely anticipated launch of Guilty Equipment Try.
Whilst it would also be excellent to get a glimpse at Persona 6, but who is familiar with how considerably off that will be.
It remains to be observed when Atlus could make their major Persona anniversary bulletins.
Prior new Persona online games, this sort of as Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers, have been announced at Persona Tremendous Stay concerts.
The very last Persona Tremendous Dwell concert took position in April 2019.
We will have to hold out and see whether you can find a different similar display lined-up for the to start with 50 % of 2021, or if Atlus will instead opt for a dedicated occasion to announce their Persona 25th Anniversary ideas.