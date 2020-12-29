‘Exciting’ options to mark Persona collection 25th anniversary in 2021 | Gaming | Leisure

Subsequent September will mark the 25th anniversary of the Persona series, with the first video game in the franchise – Revelations: Persona – debuting on the PS1 again on September 20 1996. Given that then the Persona series has designed up an illustrious name for by itself that rivals the other titans of the JRPG scene – Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest – in spite of not functioning for as prolonged as these collection. The very last 3 mainline Persona game titles – Persona 3, 4, and 5 – are bonafide classics, as are their expanded editions like the a short while ago released Persona 5 Royal.

Even though the spin-off game titles in the Persona sequence this kind of as the amazing Persona 4 Arena have all aided even more bolster the franchise’s quality track record.

At the instant, the most important verified Persona release on the horizon is the Western start of Persona 5 Strikers, which is arriving in February a single year just after first hitting Japanese shores.

But it seems to be like Atlus has some other Persona surprises up its sleeve to mark the franchise’s 25th anniversary in 2021.

As reported by Persona Central, the most recent concern of Famitsu capabilities its common close-of-calendar year soundbites from top match creators dependent in the Land of the Soaring Sun.