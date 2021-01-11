Examination and Trace alterations 15-moment ‘close contact’ rule

The Take a look at and Trace plan in England has revised a single of its definitions of a “shut contact” – the individuals who require to be attained if they have been near to someone who has examined good for Covid-19.

The definition now refers to a shut call as everyone who has been in two metres of another person for far more than 15 minutes, whether or not in a solitary period or cumulatively more than the system of one working day.

Formerly the definition was just a solitary time period of at the very least 15 minutes.