Exactly where is The Repair service Store filmed? BBC show’s filming locations

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=r0tpFmcChPs

The Mend Store airs on BBC A person, with reruns on Quest – and has been profitable viewers and hearts considering that 2017.

But exactly where is the real Repair Store highlighted in the demonstrate? And where do restoration specialists such as Suzie Fletcher and Will Kirk – moreover beloved host Jay Blades – meet up with to film the collection?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Repair service Shop’s filming locations…

Wherever is The Fix Store filmed?

There is only a single key filming area for The Repair service Shop – a museum in Sussex.

Episodes are recorded in the Court docket Barn at the Weald and Downland Dwelling Museum in Singleton, West Sussex.

Singleton is a charming village in the Lavant Valley. It is in the district of Chichester, and is just a brief 5 or so miles from the metropolis of Chichester.

Singleton’s open air museum has been working considering that 1970, and has been utilized as the show’s principal filming area due to the fact it commenced in 2017.

It is typically open up to the general public for visits – the Court Barn obtainable for lovers of the series to mosey all around.

Even so, owing to tier 4 lockdown procedures, at the moment visitors can only access the museum’s 40-acre grounds. The Barn will reopen once again when limits relieve.

Preserve an eye on the museum’s official website for more info.

When and the place can I observe The Repair service Store?

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=5XAoqOT0yPM

However you can not go to The Fix Store by itself suitable now, you can however watch it on Television.

Various episodes of The Repair service Shop airs on BBC One at 8pm on Wednesdays from January 6.

Episodes are also repeated on Fridays at 8am on BBC Two. The specific forthcoming episodes are displayed on the BBC website.

On Freeview channel Quest, more mature episodes of The Repair Store can be viewed at many occasions all over the 7 days – with a binge-worthy 6am to 2pm binge out there most Sundays.

You can check out Quest’s 7-working day Tv set program in this article.

The Repair service Store will following air BBC Two on Sunday, January 3 at 6.15pm.

Far more : The Restore Store: Moms and dads desperate to restore late daughter’s poignant toy just after she died of most cancers aged 7

Much more : The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk reveals he was compelled to cancel wedding thanks to coronavirus as he’s branded present ‘heartthrob’

Follow Metro throughout our social channels, on Fb, Twitter and Instagram.

Share your views in the remarks beneath.