Exactly where is the drama set?

Movie star Luke Evans is swapping the significant monitor for the tiny a single as he stars in new ITV drama The Pembrokeshire Murders.

The sequence is centered on the actual everyday living crimes of serial killer John Cooper and is established in Wales.

Wherever was The Pembrokeshire Murders filmed?

Pembrokeshire

Throughout filming for The Pembrokeshire Murders in early 2020, Luke and the relaxation of the forged and crew were noticed in numerous locations all over Pembrokeshire in Wales.

This incorporated the coastal towns of Goodwick and Fishguard and the village Freshwater East.

Speaking about filming in Pembrokeshire, executive producer Simon Heath explained to ITV: “It’s very much a story of its put, so there was never ever any issue that we weren’t going to shoot at least some of the story in Pembrokeshire.”

Conversing about his initial working experience of filming in Wales, Welsh actor Luke reported to ITV: “It’s basically my very first time working on a challenge in Wales so for me it’s pretty poignant, and also that it is a Welsh story.

“I obtained to take a look at some amazingly wonderful components of Wales as effectively which was exclusive.

“It was a pleasure to occur to established and pay attention to all these wonderful Welsh accents just about every working day. I’ve skipped it very substantially.”

Cardiff

Even though most of the exterior filming was completed in Pembrokeshire, the inside photographs were being carried out in the Welsh funds of Cardiff, which was about a two hour generate absent.

Govt producer Simon explained: “Because of the window of option we experienced to film with Luke, we experienced to shoot at the quite get started of 2020, when the temperature and ailments were probably to be from us.

“Figuring out these restrictions, we shot all the important Pembrokeshire exteriors across a period of a few weeks, realizing that we would then come again to Cardiff and its surroundings to do numerous of the interiors in the drama.”

What is The Pembrokeshire Murders about?

The Pembrokeshire Murders is a 3-aspect series about a serial killer named John Cooper as law enforcement test to monitor him down.

Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins is tasked with reinvestigating the Coastal Path Murders.

The crime thriller displays how this serious existence scenario was ultimately solved.

When does The Pembrokeshire Murders get started on ITV?

This new drama, starring Luke and Keith Allen, will participate in out around 3 evenings just after starting up on Monday January 11, 2021, at 9pm on ITV.

The second and 3rd episodes air on Tuesday, January 12, and Wednesday, January 13.

Soon after just about every episode has aired you can be equipped to capture it on the ITV Hub.