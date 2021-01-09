Ex-Labour MP leaves occasion ahead of probe into sexual harassment claims concluded

A previous Labour MP has left the bash ahead of a probe into sexual harassment allegations from him have been equipped to be concluded, the bash has verified.

elvin Hopkins was accused in 2017 of inappropriate actual physical contact and was suspended by the Labour Bash, pending an investigation.

The ex-Luton North MP ongoing to sit as an Independent until eventually the basic election previous year when he opted to stand down from the Home of Commons after a 22-calendar year vocation.

We are let down that the party’s disciplinary procedures did not attain a conclusion thanks to Kelvin Hopkins’ selection to resign his membershipLabour Party

The distinguished Eurosceptic cited his wife’s wellness as the rationale for standing down and has denied the allegations against him.

A celebration spokesman stated: “The Labour Party will take all issues of sexual harassment exceptionally significantly and they are absolutely investigated in line with our rules and processes, and any ideal disciplinary motion is taken.

“We are dissatisfied that the party’s disciplinary processes did not get to a summary because of to Kelvin Hopkins’ selection to resign his membership.

“We are setting up an independent approach to examine issues, including sexual harassment, to be certain complainants can experience self-confident that in coming forward they will be listened to and get the justice they should have.”

Labour activist Ava Etemadzadeh, who accused Mr Hopkins of inappropriate physical get hold of, tweeted on Friday: “Yesterday, I learnt that previous Labour MP, Kelvin Hopkins, had resigned from the Labour Get together two weeks prior to the listening to was meant to reconvene (initially listening to was in August 2019).

“This is pretty disappointing news. I hope (Labour leader, Sir) Keir Starmer listens to my considerations and fixes this damaged system.”

Following a probability conference with Ms Etemadzadeh, Labour Bristol East MP Kerry McCarthy came forward to announce that she had faced unwanted awareness from Mr Hopkins over a period of time of two decades.

The shadow minister for eco-friendly transport mentioned in November 2017 that Mr Hopkins despatched her a collection of letters and playing cards, courting again to 1996, commenting on her visual appeal, including a person in which he explained obtaining a desire about her.

Talking in 2017, Ms McCarthy explained she thought Mr Hopkins understood his actions had been improper.

“I in no way responded in any way, I under no circumstances gave him any encouragement in any way, I tried to retain my length as much as doable,” she reported.

“I totally think he realized this conduct was unacceptable. It created me come to feel not comfortable in his presence and was fairly upsetting.”

