EX-Bears Super Bowl champion Michael Richardson was arrested on Wednesday for murder soon after allegedly shooting a 47-12 months-old male useless.

The 59-12 months-outdated former Chicago Bears cornerback was arrested by law enforcement and charged with murder in Phoenix, Arizona, ABC 15 [KNXV-TV] noted.

Richardson – who performed with the unforgettable 1985 Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears – has been accused of fatally taking pictures 47-calendar year-aged Ronald Like.

The taking pictures took spot on Tuesday close to 40th Road and Van Buren Street in Phoenix.

Like was discovered in an intersection by Phoenix police with a gunshot wound.

He was immediately taken to a nearby clinic wherever he was pronounced dead, according to law enforcement.

Police said the former professional soccer participant was booked Wednesday on suspicion of murder, misconduct involving weapons and a felony warrant.

In addition to Richardson’s soccer job, he is also remembered for his function in the “Super Bowl Shuffle” rap music.

Richardson done the music together with his fellow Chicago Bears teammates in 1985 – just before the staff claimed victory in Tremendous Bowl XX.

He rapped in his solo: “I am LA Mike and I enjoy it awesome. They really don’t sneak by me simply because I’m no idiot.”

Richardson performed with the Bears for 6 seasons in between 1983 and 1988.

He expended 1 time with the San Francisco 49ers in 1989.

Maricopa County jail records reveal Richardson is scheduled to show up in court on January 6 for a drug cost.

In accordance to the Chicago Tribune, Richardson received $1million bail on Thursday morning for the next-degree murder.

He is also reportedly set to surface in court docket for the murder charge on January 7.

Back in 2008, the ex-NFL participant had gained 21 variation drug convictions, the Tribune formerly reported.