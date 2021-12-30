‘EVO Cleaner’ – The World’s Smallest 2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner & Blower

A new gadget has been listed on Kickstarter campaigning for a portable, light weighted 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner cum blower from EVO CLEANER which helps in several purposes.

EVO CLEANER has come up with a technology which can significantly reduce work load of several people. With a smallest 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner, Evo cleaner can confidently claim to provide a one stop solution for cleaning car interiors, keyboards, cushions and etc.

EVO CLEANER has also provided a blower to function it with a 2 in 1 featured technology for better efficiency and satisfaction.

EVO CLEANER Features

EVO CLEANER comes with a 50000 rpm motor which helps in creating a suction of 3.0 kPa in low power and 5.0 kPa in high power.

The rated voltage is 65W and can last for 40 minutes in low power and 22 minutes in high power. EVO CLEANER has created a super handy design which weighs 258 grams with dimensions of 150mm by 58 mm.

EVO CLEANER – The Smallest 2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner & Blower

The designers will also provide 3 different types of nozzles to clean car interiors, cushions, keyboards and other places, where general vacuum cleaner cannot access.

The product can also work as a blower. Evo Cleaner has the ability to utilize the air blowing out from the opposite side for pumping up air bags and stuffs for camping.

How do we see this innovation?

The product certainly has the ability to make customers buy it. With a very compact design, the product can be placed anywhere and is also portable.

EVO CLEANER will come with three nozzles namely, Large Round Vacuum nozzle, Square brush nozzle and Flat vacuum nozzle.

The company is currently in the mass production stage of the product. And will soon start dispatching from February 2022. The price of the product will remain around $29 USD to $59 USD from Kickstarter page.