Everything Tiffany Haddish Told Us About Common, Plus: Her New Christmas Picture on Lifetime

Tiffany Haddish along with Common might have sparked separation rumors if he unfollowed her social networking, however if”Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Tiffany Haddish days back around her new Christmas film,”Christmas Unwrapped,” she could not help but gush over him!

The girls talked about the period Haddish spoofed”The Bachelorette” while guest hosting “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Rachel needed to inform her,”You do not understand that, but you are talking into the Black Bachelorette.”

Haddish requested,”That is that you married? The man from the TV? … You found love? Alright, congratulations. Congratulations. And when this does not work out, I am taking my ass into’The Bachelorette. ”’

If Rachel insisted she wishes to watch Tiffany and Frequent keep going powerful, Tiffany responded,”I feel as though it is gont get the job done. I have not felt like that about a connection… ever.”

Rachel stated,”It only sounds likey’have a good deal of love for one another,” which directed Tiffany to show,”We laugh all the time… He is really really funny. I am like…’You ought to do this humor film with me’ He is like…’I do not need to harness our connection…’ And I’m like…’Well, I really do not wish to maintain no connection where we earning no cash! ”’

Last week we checked, both are back after each other on interpersonal networking, so here is hoping there’s still an opportunity for this film!

As of today, Tiffany is enthusiastic about the Lifetime film”Christmas Unwrapped,” where she served as executive producer.

From the film, paper reporter Charity (Amber Stevens West) is delegated a Christmas bit in an altruistic coach Erik Gallagher (Marco Grazzini), along with also her boss wants her to discover where he is receiving the millions he utilizes to assist individuals in need. Even with having a brewing scandal, it appears like sparks are flying between Charity and Erik!

View”Christmas Unwrapped” Saturday on Lifetime.