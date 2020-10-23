“Everybody in Ludo was my very first pick” — Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu is back with another from the box picture that’s set to launch November 12, 2020 titled Ludo. The movie has an ensemble cast starring Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi plus much more. Trailer of the movie premiered a couple days back and by the looks of this, the outcome appears refreshing and grasping. Speaking about bringing with the entire cast and crew, director Anurag Basu disclosed that everybody who was employed in the movie was his first option.

He stated,”Everybody — from the throw to the team — in Ludo had been my very first option. I approached all those actors and all them said . I feel fortunate that there wasn’t any modification to be created,”

(The new launch date is November 12, 2020)

He added,”Ludo is unlike any other movie I have made before. It has been an experience. This was wonderful working with such a gifted outfit, where every actor brought a exceptional craft and vision. (Composer) Pritam, among my closest collaborators that I’ve worked on numerous jobs, worked closely with me to make this movie to life and I am quite thankful to him. I am excited that the movie is becoming a international audience and hope they like that Diwali entertainer with their families” We’re super stoked about this one, what about you?