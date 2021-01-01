Everton vs West Ham predicted lineups: Verified group news, XIs and newest harm list today

Richarlison can be picked all over again soon after sitting down out the Boxing Day win at Sheffield United beneath concussion protocol.

Rodriguez has skipped the final 5 games in all competitions thanks to a calf dilemma.

The Toffees also have Lucas Digne (ankle) and Allan (hamstring) out of action, together with Fabian Delph (hamstring) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Achilles).

West Ham manager David Moyes will have to determine regardless of whether to chance Michail Antonio from the begin.

Antonio arrived off the bench in the goalless attract at Southampton soon after a thirty day period out with a hamstring injury.

Fabian Balbuena will be assessed just after missing out at St Mary’s when Arthur Masuaku is sidelined pursuing knee surgical treatment.

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford Holgate, Mina, Keane, Godfrey Doucoure, Davies Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison Calvert-Lewin

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell Rice, Soucek Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio

West Ham squad from: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Haller, Fornals, Randolph, Fredericks, Johnson, Balbuena, Noble, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Antonio.

