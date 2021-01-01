Everton vs West Ham Live! Latest score, goal updates, staff news, Television and Premier League match stream right now

The Toffees and the Hammers will be mirror on a good conclude to 2020 as they every maintain promising positions in the desk Everton fourth and West Ham 10th.

Everton are nicely rested supplied their earlier fixture – against Manchester Town – was postponed, so Carlo Ancelotti’s facet will be raring to go on Merseyside as they seek Champions League qualification.

As for West Ham, David Moyes’ males are winless in their previous four, but have drawn 3 of individuals – and a hard match towards a confident Everton team will be a actual test of the place his squad’s ambitions truly lie this period.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Godfrey, Doucoure, Davies, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen, Haller

With kick-off at 5:30pm GMT, adhere to all the motion on our Reside match web site.

This weekend get a £10 absolutely free guess with Betfair, when you guess £10 on a Same Sport Multi on the Leading League. Breaking NEWS David Moyes warns West Ham must tread cautiously with Michail Antonio’s health and fitness next return from damage

Phrases: Min £10 Exact same Activity Multi wager on any EPL match this Fri – Solar. No cost bet legitimate for 72 several hours, awarded at wager settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.