Everton vs West Ham Live! Latest score, goal updates, staff news, Television and Premier League match stream right now

The Toffees and the Hammers will be mirror on a good conclude to 2020 as they every maintain promising positions in the desk Everton fourth and West Ham 10th.
Everton are nicely rested supplied their earlier fixture – against Manchester Town – was postponed, so Carlo Ancelotti’s facet will be raring to go on Merseyside as they seek Champions League qualification.
As for West Ham, David Moyes’ males are winless in their previous four, but have drawn 3 of individuals – and a hard match towards a confident Everton team will be a actual test of the place his squad’s ambitions truly lie this period.
With kick-off at 5:30pm GMT, adhere to all the motion on our Reside match web site.
Late West Ham adjust
West Ham have produced a extremely late modify to their setting up XI tonight.
In aim, Lukasz Fabianski has been replaced by deputy Darren Randolph.
David Martin is promoted to the bench.
Jack Rosser at Goodison Park
Iwobi hurt
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has verified that Alex Iwobi misses out this night as a precaution just after finding up a knock in training…
Everton also improve 3
Everton also make 3 improvements, with Richarlison back again in the setting up XI.
Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon fall to the bench as Alex Iwobi misses out fully.
Seamus Coleman and Bernard equally occur in, with James Rodriguez a substitute.
Jonjoe Kenny drops out of the matchday squad.
Standard Sport’s Jack Rosser confirms that Ryan Fredericks is not in the West Ham squad tonight as he is self-isolating.
Extra on that information when we get it.
Three Hammers modifications
West Ham make 3 alterations to the side that drew at Southampton, with Ryan Fredericks replaced at right-back by Vladimir Coufal.
Andriy Yarmolenko and Manuel Lanzini also make way for Jarrod Bowen and Claimed Benrahma, who would make just his 3rd Premier League begin since joining from Brentford.
Michail Antonio is once again named as a substitute, with Fabian Balbuena promoted to the bench.
Everton crew
Starting up XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Godfrey, Doucoure, Davies, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Keane, Tosun, Nkounkou, Rodriguez, Andre Gomes, Gordon, Branthwaite, Olsen, Lossl
West Ham group
Starting up XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen, Haller
Subs: Randolph, Johnson, Diop, Balbuena, Noble, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Yarmolenko, Antonio
Just 10 minutes till we get the formal workforce information from Merseyside.
Moyes wants West Ham recruitment overhaul
Speaking at his pre-match push meeting, Moyes also reiterated his intention to overhaul West Ham’s recruitment operation – an location in which he feels the club have lagged way driving about modern yrs.
“It’s my extensive-expression career,” he said. “I want to get us a state-of-the-art recruitment office for the long term which we can glimpse to and use.
“We are undoubtedly powering, I would argue in all probability every other club in that spot. But it really is one thing I will deal with, it is really some thing I want to get in location superior.
“But allow me tell you, if we can convey in a Tomas Soucek this January window like we did last January window, with no way too lots of people today in the team, I will choose that because they have performed a terrific occupation.”