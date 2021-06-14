Everton in contact with Nuno Espirito Santo

News from Premier League as Everton has made contact with former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo to take over the head coach job.

Premier League side Everton has to make a very responsible change in their club this season. Their former manager Carlo Ancelotti left the club in very short notice to sign a deal with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Everton has managed to finish 10th on the Premier League table, and will not play any European competition next season.

Hence, an offer from Real Madrid has certainly got the better of Ancelotti to make a decisive move.

Everton approached Nuno Espirito Santo for Head coach job

The 47 years old Portuguese manager has left the managerial position at Wolves on mutual consent. He has no hard feelings for his time there at the team, and even the management poured in enough respect for him.

Nuno Espirito started off his managerial career at Spanish side Malaga as their Goalkeeper coach. He then went on to manager Portuguese side Rio Ave FC, Spanish side Valencia from 2014-15, FC Porto from 2016-17.

He stayed at Wolves for FOUR seasons, to make them play Premier League as well as European football.

Nuno Espirito Santo is one ste away from joining Everton, as revealed today by @DominicKing_DM. The agreement will be completed soon and he’s expected to be announced as new #EFC manager in the next few days. 🔵 #Everton — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2021

Other Managers under Everton’s wish-list

Everton had a thought of bringing back David Moyes from West Ham. But he’s committed to their Europe games next season.

Everton had also planned to bring in Rafael Benitez from Chinese club Dalian Pro; and Ligue 1 winning LOSC Lille manager Christophe Galtier for the head coach role.