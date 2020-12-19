Everton 1-1 Arsenal Reside! Pep scores penalty – Leading League match stream, most current purpose updates, how to look at

Arsenal confront a hard test at Everton right now as the Gunners glimpse to conclusion their dire run of six Leading League outings without having a win.
The pressure has been mounting on Mikel Arteta, who has not found his aspect acquire in the league because the 1- triumph towards Manchester United at Outdated Trafford at the start off of November.
Tuesday’s 1-1 attract with Southampton at minimum finished a run of four straight residence League defeats, but did tiny to ease the sensation of disaster in north London.
Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton experienced slumped after a quick get started to the year, but marquee wins above Chelsea and Leicester in their very last two games have marked a return to sort.
Arteta wants a major efficiency these days, specially with crucial defender Gabriel Magalhaes suspended and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out hurt.
With kick-off at 5:30pm GMT, observe all the action on our Live web site.
Everton vs Arsenal information and match highlights
40 mins: The cost-free-kick is prime Sigurdsson range, but he hits the wall and then volleys the rebound wide.
Yellow for Tierney
38 mins: Calvert-Lewin has wonderful rate for a tall striker – he bursts through the center and designs the ball to shoot, but Tierney clatters him. A nailed-on scheduling.
Watch Pepe’s penalty
And here’s Arsenal’s leveller…
Look at Everton’s opener
In this article is how the Toffees went ahead…
Simon Collings | Arsenal correspondent
That is a substantial intention for Arsenal. With no Aubameyang another person experienced to step up and just take that, and Pepe slotted it. Reasonable perform to Arsenal, they have responded since heading at the rear of.
Target! Everton 1-1 Arsenal | Nicolas Pepe, 34 mins
Pepe has to acquire the place-kick in entrance of jeering Everton fans, but he is ice-great, putting it to Pickford’s ideal as the keeper goes the other way.
Penalty to Arsenal!
Maitland-Niles gets in entrance of Davies as the Everton midfielder tries to crystal clear, and it is a crystal clear place-kick.
Simon Collings | Arsenal correspondent
It was Theo Walcott returning to haunt Arsenal on Wednesday – and this time it is Iwobi. He experienced time to decide on his cross and located Calvert-Lewin. That was all just a little bit way too easy. Arsenal up from it now.
29 mins: Arsenal are up from it, with Everton sensing the game is there to be received correct now. Can the Gunners maintain their heads?
26 mins: A total-blooded deal with from Godfrey on Ceballos will get a rousing reception from the Everton crowd. Great challenge to protect against a cross from a great situation.