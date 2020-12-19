Everton 1-1 Arsenal Reside! Pep scores penalty – Leading League match stream, most current purpose updates, how to look at

Arsenal confront a hard test at Everton right now as the Gunners glimpse to conclusion their dire run of six Leading League outings without having a win.

The pressure has been mounting on Mikel Arteta, who has not found his aspect acquire in the league because the 1- triumph towards Manchester United at Outdated Trafford at the start off of November.

Tuesday’s 1-1 attract with Southampton at minimum finished a run of four straight residence League defeats, but did tiny to ease the sensation of disaster in north London.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton experienced slumped after a quick get started to the year, but marquee wins above Chelsea and Leicester in their very last two games have marked a return to sort.

Arteta wants a major efficiency these days, specially with crucial defender Gabriel Magalhaes suspended and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out hurt.

With kick-off at 5:30pm GMT, observe all the action on our Live web site.

