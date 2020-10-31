Halloween acquired a tiny political in”Extra” this season, together with Billy Bush dressed as Mike Pence and Jenn Lahmers since the fly that landed on his mind during the discussion! Meanwhile, the Rachel Lindsay was dressed because an nodding girl who had everybody speaking following President Trump’s town hall. Watch!
Even the’Extra’ Team Gives Halloween a Political Twist — Watch Their Costumes!
October 31, 2020
1 Min Read
About the author
Mary Woods
Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.
