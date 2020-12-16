Even Mitch McConnell (and Vladimir Putin!) Now Confess Joe Biden is President

Your transfer, Donald Trump.

In the wake of electoral college certifying Joe Biden’s 306 votes on Monday, and therefore his gain in this year’s Presidential election, even the most ardent supporters of the present-day Commander-in-Chief now see the writing on the wall.

And the composing reads as follows:

JOE BIDEN WAS ELECTED PRESIDENT BY A Substantial MARGIN IN A Free of charge AND Reasonable ELECTION AND DONALD TRUMP IS A LYING Threat TO DEMOCRACY.

WHAT THE HECK IS Improper WITH Anyone WHO Isn’t going to SEE THIS?

Or anything to that result, you know?

But it is genuine, even Lindsay Graham has now acknowledged that Biden has defeated Trump.

And now two far more very shut acquaintances of the just one-expression President have carried out the very same:

Senator Mitch McConnell and mentor Vladimir Putin.

“Many of us hoped that the presidential election would generate a various outcome, but our procedure of federal government has processes to figure out who will be sworn in on Jan. 20,” McConnell, the bulk chief, said in a speech on the Senate ground this early morning, incorporating:

“The Electoral Higher education has spoken. So nowadays, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

McConnell also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris of California, referring to her as the vice president-elect.

“Beyond our distinctions, all Us citizens can consider pride that our country has a woman vice president-elect for the incredibly first time,” McConnell stated currently.

Trump, of class, refuses to say anything of this nature.

He proceeds to rant about a stolen and rigged election, while declaring a meaningless protest above the effects on Twitter.

In other places, but relatedly:

Though many planet leaders congratulated Joe Biden inside times of the election, Russia explained at the time that it deemed it “right” to hold out for the official final results in advance of Putin congratulated the winner.

Now, however?

A Kremlin readout reported the adhering to on Tuesday:

“Vladimir Putin wished the President-elect just about every good results and expressed self confidence that Russia and the United States, which bear exclusive accountability for world-wide safety and steadiness, inspite of their dissimilarities can actually lead to resolving several challenges and problems that the environment is presently going through.”

This a person definitely has to harm Trump.

Putin is his hero.

Putin famous that “Russian-American cooperation dependent on the concepts of equality and mutual regard would meet the pursuits of folks in equally countries as nicely as the overall global local community.”

“For my element, I am ready for cooperation and contacts with you,” the Russian President concluded.

At this position, only the serious minority of offiicials all around the environment and state have not acknowledged that Biden will be sworn in as President on January 20, 2021.

Regrettably, Donald Trump is major the pack of individuals in denial.

“In this battle for the soul of The usa, democracy prevailed,” Biden reported in a community handle on Monday, introducing:

“We the individuals voted. Faith in our establishments held. The integrity of our elections stays intact.

“And now it is time to transform the site, as we have performed all through our history. To unite. To recover.”

“President Trump was denied no class of motion he wished to get,” Biden ongoing, likely following Trump in pointed fashion.

“He took his situation to Republican governors and Republican secretaries of state . . . to Republican condition legislatures, to Republican-appointed judges at each individual stage.

“Even President Trump’s have cybersecurity main overseeing our elections mentioned it was the most safe election in American background.”

In the conclusion, while, Biden concluded with a unifying message:

If any individual did not know it right before, we know it now.

What beats deep in the hearts of the American individuals is this: democracy. The correct to be read. To have your vote counted. To decide on the leaders of this country. To govern ourselves…

I will get the job done just as tough for individuals of you who didn’t vote for me as I will for individuals who did

