Even a Madonna Impersonator’s Wrinkles Threaten Her Job on Dr. 90210

November 3, 2020
1 Min Read
Tonight’s all-new Dr. 90210 revealed another facet of Dr. Cat Begovic! )

As she put it”I am a plastic surgeon, but a whole lot of times, I am also a patient” 

Throughout the incident, the Beverly Hills doc paid a trip to the dermatologist, Dr. Tanya Kormelli, that she went to medical school withall the

“We are not just doctor-patient with one another, but in addition, we are colleagues since there’s such a massive overlap between plastic surgery and dermatology,” Dr. Cat clarified. “And we’ve worked together on numerous individuals.”

While obtaining a laser therapy, Dr. Cat disclosed she only recently known a patient called Holly–that desired to eliminate the wrinkles and fine lines in her faceto Dr. Tanya:”She had been considering a facelift, necklift item but she does not have that skin. I really don’t think she is a fantastic surgical candidate”

More importantly, Dr. Cat believed that Dr. Tanya can give Holly the outcomes wanted, but using a not as invasive procedure compared to a facelift.  

