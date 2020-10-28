Evelyn Lozada & Marc Anthony Reportedly Dating, Have Introduced Children To One Another

Evelyn Lozada And Marc Anthony Reportedly Dating, Have Introduced Children To One Another

After posting several pictures with similar backgrounds and being seen in the same locations, “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada and famous Latin singer Marc Anthony have fueled rumors they’re dating.

Sources say the pair have been dating for at least a couple of months.

Recently Evelyn Lozada was seen in Miami where she reportedly stayed at Marc Anthony‘s mega-mansion. Lozada’s children reportedly even came to visit. The “Basketball Wives” star has two children: Shaniece Hairston, 27, and Carl Leo Crawford,6, who she shares with former professional baseball player and record executive Carl Crawford.

Reports of the couple first began a few weeks ago when Marc Anthony appeared in a commercial for his new Amazon Prime special. Anthony can be seen sitting in a grey chair with high windows in the background.

Evelyn posted a picture to Instagram with the same windows and chairs in the background.

Marc Anthony is the ex-husband of superstar Jennifer Lopez. The two were married for seven years and share a pair of twins together, Emme and Max, 11.

Lozada was previously married to former NFL star Chad Ocho Cinco.

What do you think about the rumored couple? Let us know in the comments.