Eva Longoria Accused Of Downplaying Black Women Voters After Saying”Latina Women Were The Actual Heroines”, Afterwards Apologizes [VIDEO]

Eva Longoria Accused Of Downplaying Black Women Voters After “Latina Women Are Your Actual Heroines”, Afterwards Apologizes [VIDEO]

Eva Longoria is confronting backlash later being accused of downplaying the role that Black girls Republicans played getting Joe Biden chosen.

On the weekend, the Desperate Housewives star made headlines after she promised the Latinas were both the”actual heroines” of the Democrats’ election success, while apparently sprinkles the voter turnout amongst Black girls.

Hunting on MSNBC,” Longoria, she stated:

“The girls of colour showed up in a major way. Obviously, you found in Georgia that which Black girls have done, however Latina girls were the true heroines here. Beating guys in turnout in each nation and unemployment for Biden/Harris in an ordinary speed alongside one.”

Watch the clip.

After backlash online, Eva Longoria issued the next:

“I am really miserable and sorry to hear that my remarks on MSNBC might be perceived as accepting credit from Black ladies. As soon as I stated that Latinas had been heroines in this particular election, I just meant they was in larger amounts and voted more than LATINO MEN.”

She included:

“My wording wasn’t clear and that I deeply regret this, there’s such a background in our network of anti-Blackness and I would not ever need to contribute to this.”

She lasted,

“Black girls have been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we’ve seen performed in this election in addition to previous ones. Black girls absolutely ought to be applauded and raised up! They introduced this success house in a major way!”

Which are the ideas about her first opinions and her own apology. Tell us in the comments.