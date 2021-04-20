European Super League crumbles as Chelsea and Man City pull out of breakaway after backlash

Pep Guardiola echoed the chorus of condemnation of the competition, saying: “It is not a sport when success is guaranteed or it doesn’t matter when you lose.”

The 14 Premier League clubs not involved in The Super League “unanimously and vigorously” rejected its creation after meeting to discuss their response to it, while Paris Saint-Germain confirmed they would not be joining it.

The Football Association said in a statement: “We welcome the news that some of the clubs have decided to abandon the plans for the European Super League, which threatened the whole football pyramid. English football has a proud history based on opportunity for all clubs and the game has been unanimous in its disapproval of a closed league. It was a preposition that, by design, could have divided our game; but instead, it has unified us all.

“We would like to thank the fans in particular for their influential and unequivocal voice during this time, holding true the guiding principles of football. It is a powerful reminder that the game is, and always will be, for fans. We would also like to thank the Prime Minister, Secretary of State and sports minister for their unwavering and critical support against these plans.”

Reaction as Chelsea and City pull out

Labour leader Keir Starmer welcomed the news of Chelsea’s sudden withdrawal. He said on Twitter: “Fantastic news. Other clubs should now follow suit.

“But let’s not lose the energy of the last few days – this must be a watershed moment, where we change our game to put fans first again.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker added: “We’ve got our football back.”

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne posted an impassioned tweet on Tuesday evening.

“This man comes out of a little town out of Belgium, dreaming of playing at the highest stage possible… I have worked and competed against everybody trying to win the ultimate. But the most important word in this is COMPETING.

“With all events that [have] been happening in the last few days this is the good moment for everybody to come together and try the work for a solution.

“We know this is a big business and I know I am part of this business. But I am still a little boy who loves to play football. It’s not about a certain entity in this case, it’s about the football over the whole world. Let’s keep inspiring the next generation of footballers and keep the fans dreaming”.