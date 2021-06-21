EURO 2020: Spain lagging in forwarding line with Morata

News from EURO 2020 Campaign as Spain keep on struggling with their attack with several missed chances from inefficient Morata.

The Group stages of the European Competition are half way through. More or less, every team has played 2 games in their group stage, and will play their final games this week.

Spain has shared the group E with Sweden, Slovakia and Poland. They have played their 1st game against Sweden which ended in a goalless draw. Spain faced Poland in their 2nd game but ended up sharing points.

The two back-to-back draws pushed down Spain at 3rd position in their group. Sweden leads with 4 points followed by Slovakia with 3 points. Spain has 2 and Poland has 1 point.

The Match Day 3 will see Spain take on Slovakia whereas Sweden will play Poland in Russia.

There was only one man who could keep Poland in #Euro2020.

Spain showed domination but lacked in converting chances

The Spanish team has won the 2008 and 2012 UEFA EURO Cup. And they have won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 as well. Hence, they surely carry a slight pressure from their fans to perform at their best level.

But in recent years, Spain has lost the hold of the crown as opponents cracked their tika-taka formula.

But former Barcelona manager and now Spanish coach Luis Enrique has managed to bring back the beautiful football. Spanish players play in both ground passes and arial balls with clear domination in possession and passes.

UPDATE: Lewandowski goal throws Spain 'in danger' of early elimination



👉Spanish forward Gerard Moreno's 2nd half penalty kick came off the post during the Euro 2020 Group E match.

FT Spain 1-1 Poland

[⚽️Morata]

[⚽️Lewandowski]

📸AFP pic.twitter.com/rYsuuDyD46 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 19, 2021

But they lack in converting chances. Against Sweden, Spain took 17 shots on goal but kept only 5 on target. And against Poland, they took 12 shots but kept only 5 on target. They enjoyed good possession and even with a good number of corners and set pieces.

But they kept failing in converting the chances into goal.

Spain will not win EURO with Morata on their side

Alvaro Morata, the 28 years old Juventus striker had a decent season for Juventus. This season, he played 44 games for his club and have scored 20 and assisted 12 goals.

But every Juventus fan will remember his form against FC Porto in UCL.

And he keeps his same struggling form haunting him at the EURO tournament as well. He had a very tough time against Sweden where he missed 2-3 clear chances, where any player of his stature have scored.

And against Poland, although he scored the opening goal, but failed to convert several chances into a goal. And to add on to such traumas, Gerard Moreno missed a penalty in the game.

Luis Enrique will certainly be worried more than enough about which attacking formation should be fielded against Slovakia. He might give a more important role to Ferran Torres and Adama Traore. Mikel Oyarzabal is also a decent young forward in Enrique’s artillery.

Spain will have to win against Slovakia in the 3rd game to comfortably qualify for knock-out stage.