EURO 2020: Motivated France against brittle Germany

World Champions France taking on Germany in their opening game of UEFA EURO 2020 with heavy pressure of expectations and predictions.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 winner France beginning their campaign against 3 times European Champion Germany. French side remain motivated as usual while Germany stays skeptical about their performance in tonight’s game at Munich Arena, Munich.

France and Germany met against each other in 2016 UEFA EURO Cup Semi Final, where Antoine Griezmann scored two goals to win the tie.

And it was the first time in 58 years where France defeated Germany in competitive games.

France and Germany played twice against each other in UEFA Nations League; where France won one game by 2-1 and drawn the other.

EURO Team Preview and Possible line-ups of France

France will start their campaign with a very positive attitude. Their International success in last few years remained phenomenal.

Just like Spain dominated World football between 2008-2012, won 3 major trophies in short span. France will also aim to make the best out of 2020 Euro, to mark their dominance.

France will enjoy a beautiful attacking third; with in-form Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe. Oliver Giroud will also add his experience with superstar Antoine Griezmann.

N’Golo Kante, the anchor man of Chelsea and France will enjoy the presence of Paul Pogba and Rabiot. Hugo Lloris will guard the goal; with a defense line of Benjamin Pavard, Rafael Varane, Kimpembe and Hernandez.

Manager Didier Deschamps also seemed excited about the massive opening game.

Germany will definitely be worried and they should!

The former World Cup winners will start their campaign for Fourth European title this season. But their recent form has definitely become a major reason to be worried.

Since they have won the World Cup in 2014, the Nation witnessed a free fall in their form. The Confederation Cup win in 2017 witnessed the last dominance in International football.

Germany displayed a disastrous performance in FIFA 2018 World Cup. They lost to Mexico and South Korea and got eliminated from the group stage. Their form deteriorated even more in UEFA Nations League.

Germany will have the privilege to field Manuel Neuer in the Goal. Ginter, Matt Hummels, Antonio Rudiger and Robin Gosens might start in their defense.

In-form Ilkay Gundogan with have Toni Kroos in mid-field. Joshuya Kimmich and Sergi Gnabry will operate in the wings. And UCL winning goal scorer Kai Havertz will partner Thomas Muller in the attack.

Manager Joachim Low will officially step down after the end of this campaign. Hence, he will remain optimistic to end his Germany spell on good note.